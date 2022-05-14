Sen. Ben Albritton penned an article regarding his stance on issues and denied being in league with many haters. First of all, he made a vague reference to reviewing 50-year-old independent special district governing zones, like it was a normal review. He knows better. He knows that the sole reason for this “review” was to punish Disney for disagreeing with DeSantis and to give other businesses a signal that they better not disagree with any DeSantis policy.
He also mentions that voting reforms were to keep Florida elections from being “stolen” as they were in other states. Trump’s followers had filed at least 60 lawsuits with no proof of fraud and many Republican controlled legislatures conducted audits that also disclosed no fraud. The Florida voting reforms along with the creation of the DeSantis personal election gestapo are specifically targeted to reduce Democratic turnout.
The topic of abortion is a sticky one and some believe as the senator that life begins at conception. Others have different beliefs and I respect both. The censorship that the Florida Republicans have encouraged for schools is dangerous as it discourages free access to many publications that are considered “woke” ( the favorite demeaning term used by the right for anything that stands for mutual public respect of opinions).
So, if you are denying being a hater, Sen. Albritton, at least be the very first one to actually have proof that the last election was stolen in other states.
