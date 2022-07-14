A response to Ben Albritton’s opinion piece in The Daily Sun of July 7, 2022:
Too often, politicians make statements lacking facts or including misrepresentations in order to attempt to prove their point. For example, Mr. Albritton in what “school campuses across Florida” have “liberal push(ed) their own agendas?” Please name them rather than paint all schools as being subjected to this supposedly partisan behavior.
Which school administrators are “helping kids transition genders without the permission or knowledge of their parents?” Again, please name them so appropriate action can be taken, if the parents deem so. And are math books really promoting Critical Race Theory and not critical thinking? Wow! And how about that CRT? It happened! This country demonized and suppressed African Americans for decades. This is our history and we must own it, not diminish or ignore it.
I understand your passion, Ben, but where is it when it comes to helping the 425,000 Floridians who suffer from lack of health care because you, DeSantis, and your colleagues refuse to expand Medicaid, a benefit that would mostly be paid for by the federal government?
Why do you and your colleagues demand and pass voter (suppression) laws making it more difficult for seniors and others to vote, when you, DeSantis and your colleagues tout the safety and security of the previous elections?
Wake up Floridians. These politicians do not have your interests at heart. They may take us for fools, but we can stand up to their foolishness.
