Today, Sunday, I was heading north on Kings Highway for my weekly Walmart trip when shortly after the red light on Rampart, a rather large box tortoise ran from the median heading straight across the two lanes. Being in the left lane, if I maintained the speed limit of 45 mph, I was going to have a deadly encounter with the poor animal. As I started to vigorously use my brakes, the cars around me sensed something as well, as did the tortoise.
It put the brakes on and hid in its home, resting in the middle of my lane. If I took a slight left turn to avoid it and rest in the median, the car behind me would not have seen the tortoise in time, and probably would have an encounter with it. In a split second I decided to stand my ground, put on my "flashers" and watched my rear-view mirror hoping for the best. Luckily, the most alert driver was in the dark colored Jeep with license plates not from Florida (they were on the front of the vehicle). This driver took a slight left to the median and avoided an unpleasant meeting with the trunk of my Prius.
I want to thank you, the driver of the Jeep first: Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road and not your phone! You have saved my car, and together we have saved a tortoise!
And I want to thank the rest of the drivers as well, because on my way back home from Walmart I saw a very clean Kings Highway all the way home.
