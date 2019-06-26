Editor:
Fix the algae problem? Heck no. Let's keep spending millions of tax money to clean up more and more every year. Hey, let's stop people from using fertilizers around the Gulf.
Did they stop large sugar cane farmers? Did they stop runoff from poultry and hog farms? Are you kidding? Stop taxpayers using fertilizer and let the big boys do as they want.
This all starts above Lake Okeechobee. Not after. But, what do tax-paying citizens know? Pay for yearly cleanups and let's stink up Florida and drive off tourists.
Ah yes. Politicians get smarter and smarter as time goes on.
Gerald Benedick
North Port
