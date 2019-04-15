Editor:

Would you please inform the ex-teacher from Charlotte County that the reason her answer of x=3/5 was not one of the choices is that it is not a correct answer.

The answer is 2/5. Proof right there the test is needed.

I would not just expect potential teachers to answer correctly I would demand it. With all due respect, ex-schoolmarm, I pray you didn't teach math.

Jim Hogan

Englewood

