Editor:
Would you please inform the ex-teacher from Charlotte County that the reason her answer of x=3/5 was not one of the choices is that it is not a correct answer.
The answer is 2/5. Proof right there the test is needed.
I would not just expect potential teachers to answer correctly I would demand it. With all due respect, ex-schoolmarm, I pray you didn't teach math.
Jim Hogan
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.