What if Algorithms could look for and find persons who had malevolent intentions and then promote that person to violent acts. It is highly probable!
There are systems called Artificial Intelligence which uses algorithms to gather information about a person’s interest, needs or wants and then sends that person information which they sought. And it does not end but will continue even to a later date. It is sent whether it is repeatedly sought by that person or not. This is the world now we live in. All it takes is a wicked person or entity with enough surveillance and communications technology, i.e., spying ability to have that intention. Money can buy anything if you are wicked enough to want to pursue it.
Persons or entities could feed this information to a person or even a group to the point where their evil intentions are empowered and then the act is fully executed. All it takes is a foreign power, a political party, a group intended on making economic or social change to encourage evil actions.
Even more frightening is that same group wished to change or abolish the 2nd amendment through mass shootings. Are these mass acts of violence encouraged? Our government has the power to know about everything we do, say and even want or need. Could a nefarious entity do the same thing but use the information to create havoc and anarchy within our nation?
I suggest you study the subject and decide, then act.
