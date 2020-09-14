Editor:

There is no question who I am voting for to be Sarasota County commissioner for District 5.

I have known Alice White for over 25 years ever since I was a newcomer to town. There was a knock on my door and there she was, with a gift bag full of information, a map, and promotional items from local businesses. “Welcome to North Port” was a newcomer service she started and coordinated with the North Port Chamber of Commerce to help new residents, like me, become settled into their new surroundings.

I would then go on to join a “Mommy and Me” group she also put together at the North Port Library as offerings for children under the age of three were non-existent. We went on to put on a Halloween “Spooktacular” Party for young children for many years, working with the Moose Lodge, and then the Boys & Girls Club.

This is how Alice “rolls.” She has been actively involved in the community without it being politically motivated, self-serving, or for financial gain. Alice cares. She has always displayed a true sense of community, bringing people together, and being totally committed to improving the quality of life for North Port residents. I have no doubt she would continue to be an advocate for ALL of the people as a Sarasota County commissioner representing District 5.

Elaine Chamard

North Port

