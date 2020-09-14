Editor:
There is no question who I am voting for to be Sarasota County commissioner for District 5.
I have known Alice White for over 25 years ever since I was a newcomer to town. There was a knock on my door and there she was, with a gift bag full of information, a map, and promotional items from local businesses. “Welcome to North Port” was a newcomer service she started and coordinated with the North Port Chamber of Commerce to help new residents, like me, become settled into their new surroundings.
I would then go on to join a “Mommy and Me” group she also put together at the North Port Library as offerings for children under the age of three were non-existent. We went on to put on a Halloween “Spooktacular” Party for young children for many years, working with the Moose Lodge, and then the Boys & Girls Club.
This is how Alice “rolls.” She has been actively involved in the community without it being politically motivated, self-serving, or for financial gain. Alice cares. She has always displayed a true sense of community, bringing people together, and being totally committed to improving the quality of life for North Port residents. I have no doubt she would continue to be an advocate for ALL of the people as a Sarasota County commissioner representing District 5.
Elaine Chamard
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.