Editor:

Considering the qualifications of the three candidates for the city of North Port commissioner, I have decided to vote for Alice White.

She has the strongest ties to the area, having lived in North Port for over 30 years. She will be an advocate for smart development emphasizing quality that we can be proud of in this rapidly growing community. She has a broad background in solving problems and has an appreciation for the need to keep North Port attractive physically for new residents as well as to attract small business employers that she is dedicated to help.

I urge my North Port neighbors to mark your ballot for Alice White.

Richard Coburn

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments