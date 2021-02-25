Editor:
March 9 is an important date coming up in North Port. We will be turning out to elect a new commissioner for our city.
I have lived in North Port for almost 30 years. I have never seen a time when any candidate did not promise they would create new jobs for our town. They all promise it, whether or not they know how to do it. Most of the time, not. So why is this?
One of the reasons is that the city is already doing exactly that. The city has its own Economic Development Department that works relentlessly to attract companies to relocate to North Port. This department is staffed with experienced people who really know what they are doing. So anyone who claims they will “bring jobs to North Port” either doesn't know the city, already knows how to do it better, or thinks it will sound impressive to the voters.
I also read about how one of the other candidates smeared Alice White as “anti-business.” The truth is, Alice White has created and managed a number of entrepreneur businesses throughout her 30 years in North Port.
Alice White, is the perfect advocate for our town. She is practically a household word in North Port through her immensely popular events and tree-planting projects. And of all the candidates running for office, she is the one who really does have a game plan.
The real issue is how North Port can continue to grow and thrive while respecting the city's natural character.
Isn't that why you moved to North Port?
Allain Hale
North Port
