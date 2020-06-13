Editor:
Last evening my wife and I flew Allegiant from Richmond, Virginia to Punta Gorda. I had read Allegiant's publicity releases about its coronavirus cleaning processes and cabin circulation systems, and felt comfortable taking the flight. We wore masks and gloves for the entire trip.
I was surprised and disappointed to see that apparently Allegiant does not require its cabin crew to exercise basic pandemic safety precautions to protect the well being of its passengers.
We had four flight attendants. Two wore masks and gloves for the entire flight. One never wore a mask from boarding to touch down. And, one wore a mask as we boarded, then took it off while making a couple of trips down the isle, then put it on again. Both of the attendants, while not wearing masks, stooped down to talk to passengers and breathed right into the passengers' faces.
It was also interesting to note, that the pilot announced that the plane's "hospital" grade air circulating system cleaned the air of 99% of particulate matter. The only problem with this is particulate matter is not the cause of concern; it is the circulation of microscopic droplets containing the virus.
Carter Melton
Punta Gorda
