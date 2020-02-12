Editor:
Remember when we were taught our nation is a Christian nation whose laws are founded on those Christian values?
Remember the song Jesus Loves the little children red and yellow, black or white they are precious in his sight?
It bothers me these statements are not true in America today.
It bothers me it's all OK in America as long as "The Stock Market is doing well!"
What has happened to Uus?
Ronald Esser
Englewood
