Editor:
My thoughts on COVID-19:
On Easter Sunday 2020, I really feel sorry for the family’s of the lives lost.
As I have watched every day on all of the news channels, and the daily briefings from the White House, and the Covid-19 Team I understand the severity of the virus.
An excerpt we all know: under God and liberty for all!
Would somebody please tell some people in politics that pointing fingers and trying to blame or twisting words for a news headline is just not what this country stands for. Americans have gone through a lot, from our ancestors to current day, we have conquered wars, gone through a depression, attacks on our country, and have come out better and stronger and all willing to do what ever it took.
I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent, or whatever, as an American we need to stand together (6 feet apart) and band together, if not I’m in fear that we will lose what we've got. Our country cannot survive without us!
So on this Easter Sunday, my prayers were for those who have suffered but most of all our leaders making some very hard decisions. No matter what they may be, we still are Americans!
Bob Lersch
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.