Editor:
Since the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., keeps making racist criticisms about people from other countries who live on the western side of the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern side of the Pacific Ocean, I would point out that every resident of the Western Hemisphere be they in Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Haiti or Chile and all of the other countries, colonies and territories are also Americans.
Does anyone remember and realize that there is the OAS, the Organization of American States? I apologize for not including the peoples of the 7,000 indigenous tribes who Christopher Columbus misidentified as Indians because they had darker skin colors and he could not understand their languages and they could not understand his.
Because we choose to describe our country as the United States of America does not make us more American than they are. And because they do not choose to incorporate the word America (derived from the first name of the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci) in their country's names does not make them any less American than we are.
When we use the phrase "God Bless America," we are pleading that he bless everyone in the Western Hemisphere and when people in other continents ask their chosen deities to bless them why should we exploit them and their natural resources and kill them and refer to them as collateral damage?
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
