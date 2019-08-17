Editor:
You really cannot believe anything the Democrats say, as they talk out of both sides of their mouth. First they are for something and then they are against it, just like Schumer with the wall. Then those that are running for president are mostly all socialists and that is what they want to turn America into — a socialist country. We all know how well that worked for Venezuela that used to be doing great and now all the people need help.
The Democrats are known for their name calling, but just let a Republican call someone a name and they will call it racism. It is only racism if the Republicans call someone a name, but Democrats do it all the time and that is OK with them. Hillary started name calling when she was running for president, what kind of example was that? However, our president is criticized if he does it. After all, he is a Republican so not allowed.
Back in 1996, Bill Clinton signed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which was very anti-immigration. The Democrats didn’t complain then, but President Trump is not allowed to do things like that according to the Democrats. How come?
The Democrat Party today is a socialist party and the Democrats know it, but refuse to admit it. All Americans should support President Trump and the Republican Party today, so it can continue to be the great country President Trump has made it.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.