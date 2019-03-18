Editor:
In the March 11 edition of the Sun, the editor responded to "Sunshine Week" by extolling the paper’s pledge “to do our job to the best of our ability, to be vigilant, to be fair and to have an open door and a keen ear for the public we serve.” The editor goes on to say, “It’s more than a business. It’s our responsibility.”
I couldn’t agree more and, apparently, I am not the only reader concerned about the Sun’s obligation to report responsibly. Bob Strayton’s letter presented a comparison of reporting by two news outlets on the same story and the contrast was, if nothing else, an eye-opener.
If the Sun wants to do its job to the best of their ability and responsibly, then consideration must be given to using news articles from the Wall Street Journal. If the Sun insists on using AP “due to contractual obligations,” then do so, but then exercise your responsibility and perform the best job for most residents in Charlotte and North Port who are registered Republican.
There is a reason that Fox Cable News which, like the Wall Street Journal, is also owned by the Murdock family, is the most-watched cable news organization. It is honest and balanced reporting which with no one can disagree.
“The truth always comes out in the end no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.” (Author unknown)
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
