When the authority of the majority of citizens is limited by legal means and institutions, so rights of all individuals as citizens are respected in the constitution, that is a democracy. When citizens of the republics elect people to temporarily represent them and follow the constitution, that is a republic.
In our democracy/republic, all citizens have the right to vote. Those who are in office are temporary! Those office holders serve at the pleasure of the citizen/voters. Because all citizens have the right to vote, sorting into voting districts should not be done because of political parties, race, gender, religion, education, bank accounts, or possession of land. Because we have three branches of government under our constitution, and all our citizens have the right to be heard, no citizen is to be disenfranchised.
Those chosen for the Congressional body write and votes on laws. The Judicial branch makes sure the laws are in compliance with the constitution and follow the rules of the land. The President's job is to make sure the laws are followed according to the constitution.
Anyone, yes, anyone, who chooses to ignore the articles of the constitution or the amendments, and impose their own rules, and sit in defiance of the laws, are to be held accountable for the defiance in the court of law.
This is what is right. All citizens get to speak and vote! All citizens get to be represented at the table.
