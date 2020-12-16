Editor:

Punta Gorda should be first all electric golf cart and electric car only city.

Why can’t we set an example to have a garage outside the city. Tourists could come in via electric bus or enter the city with their own electric vehicle.

Let’s all try and save our city from to big a carbon footprint and reap the health benefits. One way in the city and one way out. Sounds drastic but we need to do something.

Any other ideas would be great. Let’s start the conversation.

Debbie Coudret

Punta Gorda


