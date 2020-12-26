Editor:
We live in a great country. I dare say unique among the nations of the world. Anyone can believe whatever he/she wishes.
You can believe that we never landed on the moon, that the world is flat, that the moon is made of Swiss cheese, that vaccines are a government plot to monitor us or that the earth is the center of the universe...whatever connects with your brain. However, the actions of rational adults seem best served by facts...verifiable facts and evidence.
Emotion surely has its place in our society (think birthdays and football games and the like) but facts should govern our behavior. Believing what you want is part of freedom but hopefully as a fair-minded human being dig in, look at facts, search for truth and definitely question what hear from all quarters.
For the last 50-plus days much of what I've "heard" is that the presidential election is being (or has been) stolen from President Trump. I've looked at, read through and listened to numerous sources. The facts that I've discovered say that Joe Biden has won. A majority of the American people legally voted for him plus a majority of the Electoral College have confirmed his election. Time to be proud Americans, supportive of the 46th president and his administration. Time to be fair - minded. Think America!
John Delaney
Rotonda West
