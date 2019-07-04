Editor:
Gun violence in the U.S. is out of control. Gun store owners, gun manufacturers and gun owners don’t fully pay for the cost that gun violence brings. Instead, they support the socialist idea of having others pay.
Vehicles are licensed insured, so that those who don’t own them are protected by the licensing and testing of drivers and insurance covers the costs. If you don’t own a car you don’t have to subsidize others that do.
Now, if you don’t own a gun you are expected to subsidize the cost to the nation of gun ownership. Really!
Sounds much like a socialist system to many. Worse gun owners are the minority and they continue via NRA lobbying and co-opted politicians to stiff the majority with the lion’s share of the cost. The authors of the Second Amendment weren’t socialists so why does this amendment today use socialism to transfer the cost to the non gun owner majority?
Any vehicle driven off the owners property requires a driving license. tags and insurance.
Unlicensed or stolen vehicles are covered.
Any gun taken off the owners property should be licensed and insured and the owner tested to ensure safety.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
