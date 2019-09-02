Editor:
I agree with the gentleman in Port Charlotte that overgrown properties in Charlotte County is a problem and should be addressed by the commissioners.
I live in a developed residual area. Next to me is an overgrown property which houses snakes, rats, raccoon and a bobcat. I also spend money to stop the growth from encroaching on my property.
Several attempts to contact the out-of-state property owners have not helped. Seems that overgrown property within a developed residual area could be made to take care of their property and bring in revenue to the county.
Robert Barnes
Punta Gorda
