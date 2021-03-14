Editor:
Just wanted to let you know: I read the article in today's Sun about the letter writer reminding readers that we could call the 941-347-9919 scheduling line to get an appointment for the vaccine.
Well, I did, and guess what? My call was answered by a recording, "All vaccines are booked at this time due to limited inventory."
I sincerely hope you don't get a lot of calls or emails today with the same response.
Keep up the good work.
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
