One can not legitimately "have it both ways."

Pro-life means protecting human life in all stages from the womb to the tomb. Much has been mentioned lately about listening to science ... and science has clearly shown that human life begins at conception.

The life of the unborn child is as much 'life' as the life of the growing child, the life of a young adult, or the life of the mature octogenarian contemplating the end of their days.

I do agree with the authors statement that "pro-life means supporting laws that improve life for everyone." But I do not believe that an un-planned pregnancy should be terminated just because it isn't the 'right' time. The life that has begun in the womb should not 'picked and discarded' like one picks and disposes of a weed.

I believe that something that was mentioned to me years ago is just as valid now as it was back in the '70s. "Why is it that those who advocate abortion are those who are already born?" All life is sacred ... All life matters.

Andrew Moran

Punta Gorda

