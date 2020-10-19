Editor:
For ages, Black people have been fighting for the equality that they rightfully deserve. The African American race has been mistreated for years upon years for some unknown reason.
As far back as the 1800s, African Americans died fighting for their right to be treated like normal human beings, and the killing still happens to this day.
For example, George Floyd's officer put him to lay on the ground, but in which part of an officers training did they get taught to kneel on anyone's neck for almost eight minutes straight until he took his last breath?
The video of this devastating action was spread across America and got quite a few people riled up. In response to seeing the video, they took to the streets and inflamed the “Black Lives Matter (B.L.M)” movement further than it already was.
B.L.M does not mean that only black lives matter; it just stands to say that how could all lives matter if black lives don’t. That is only one of many blacks lives taken away far too soon.
Matthew Perry
Port Charlotte
