Editor:
I read the letter Dec. 19 about a Mass being said for a convicted murderer. He was opposed to the idea of redemption and salvation for the murderer.
My brother was killed in 1982. He was viciously murdered and left behind a dumpster to die in Michigan. The police caught the career criminal several months later. There was one hearing for the crime which my mother and I attended. We met the grandmother who had raised this man in the elevator after the proceedings. She cried and apologized to us for what her grandson had done. My mom and I hugged her in the elevator and assured her she was not to blame, and we were all sorry this had occurred.
The man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15-30 years. He only spent seven and a half years in jail for what he did to my brother.
Justice? I think not, but the writer was right in that the man will eventually have to meet his Maker. I disagree with him in that our God will forgive someone who murders, even the one who murdered my brother. All they have to do is ask the Lord for forgiveness.
I am so glad that the burden of judgment is not for me to pass. Only God can handle it. "Revenge is mine, says the Lord." So I hope and pray that the writer will reassess his thoughts that God will not forgive murder. The Bible says there is one sin God will not forgive, blasphemy against the spirit. It's not murder. Everyone has an opportunity to ask for forgiveness and receive it.
Diane Fleek Gonzalez
Punta Gorda
