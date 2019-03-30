Editor:
I will be pleased if Florida lawmakers pass upcoming SB 1128, that attempts to control the status of ESA, or emotional support animals.
First, a truism, all pets are emotional support animals, mine included. My pets are my emotional support, comfort and often my entertainment.
All sorts of animals, mostly dogs, are seen in prohibited public places now, and in housing developments that either restrict pets totally or place a weight limit on them. In my job, I’ve had to deal with people with ESA pets, and sometimes I’ve been put in difficult situations, due to my being convinced they were abusing the ESA status.
Once, I had a prospective customer with a 75-pound pig claiming it was a certified ESA. I silently stressed about the uproar it would cause in the complex, but, thank goodness, the deal fell through since her pig couldn’t do stairs.
I had someone turned down by an HOA due to size of the pet. So, this person purchased a certificate online, and insisted I re-submit the new certificate which claimed the large dog to be an ESA. It got ugly, and no, there was no approval.
I’ve worked in several communities where I’ve seen dogs heavier than the weight limit the complex allowed, and, have been told more than once by the owner or renter that they just apply for the ESA status to circumvent the rules.
So, I hope the new law will make some changes to rein in this abusive selfish practice.
Cindy Smith
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.