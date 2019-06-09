Editor:
Reading the paper today and realizing that the news is very definitely skewed left gave me a moment of pause.
I think that everyone on both sides of the great divide can agree that politics today is no longer about having a desire to serve the people (on either side) it is about winning elections. There are no longer any public servants, it is all bluster, pomp and circumstance.
For example, in the past, Democrats saw the urgency of the problem on our southern border and wanted a border wall. Now, because they want to be sure Trump does not do something they failed to do, they are against it. The only thing that has changed is the overall nature of politics, the desire to win at all costs.
Imagine how much might actually be able to get done if they (the elected clowns) did not spend so much time and money on senseless, useless investigations that go nowhere. How could we have used that $30-$40 million (a number still growing) on things that would benefit us all instead of wasting it? Think they care? Think again.
You cannot be bipartisan and get things done if your sole interest is not allowing the other side some victories. It apparently has not occurred to "them" (generic use) that we the people are smart enough to recognize skillful negotiators and those with our broader interests in mind to elect them regardless of affiliation when the system works.
It saddens me that our world has come to this.
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
