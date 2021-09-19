As the greatest nation in the world with the brightest and best minds in every field, why is there any question about our scientists and vaccines? We are the country that developed the vaccine. We, the Americans did. Be proud! We are helping save the world with it. Whatever you have heard, our government isn't interested in tracking goat herders in Botswana or anyone else. The vaccine is simply a serum that will keep hundreds of thousands (and more) from dying.
Some of us complain when athletes take a knee feeling their rights are being infringed on, but every time someone walks into a public place unvaccinated and unmasked he/she does the exact same thing. Taking a knee in protest in Walmart. Doesn't seem heroic.
All of our former presidents and their families are fully vaccinated. All of them. The vaccine works.
The people dying now are unvaccinated, more and more are children. As Covid mutates, like viruses do, it will target different age groups. It already cut through older adults. Next group will undoubtely be younger.
Will this period in history serve future generations as a lesson in how to spread and keep alive disease that could easily be brought under control?
Don't ask a politician about the vaccine, be sensible, ask your doctor.
