Editor:
When asked about the behavior, attitudes, and wild antics and ravings of Trump, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg put it very simply, "He is not a lawyer." He has always been a sleazy businessman, and therefore, he has no knowledge of the United States Constitution or the rule of law. That is the way he governs our country. As another judge ruled, he cannot be our king and cannot demand unfettered loyalty from any American. He was warned that his actions could get him impeached but just did not care. He felt he was above the law and the Constitution.
As for the Republicans who refuse to believe our national intelligence services and continue to foster Trump's fantasies; who continue to encourage Putin's inroads into this country by affecting our elections and our president; who know how inadequate Trump is as a president because they are afraid of him and afraid of not being re-elected over their pledge to honor and serve this country and the U. S. Constitution — you have dishonored yourselves, and you should resign
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
