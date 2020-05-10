Editor:
I need help, help to figure out why people who are lucky enough to be working are not wearing masks. I went to Walgreens a few days ago and the cashier was not wearing gloves or a mask. Walmart, half the people working have no mask or gloves on.
These are businesses we all need to go to. It should be mandatory for anyone working in these businesses to wear the protective gloves and masks. Their company should be made to supply them, by law, because they touch and spread to so many people every day, possibly spreading this deadly virus.
Companies, step up. These people are risking their lives every day making you money. Care enough about them to protect them and the general public. No masks or gloves, send them home for all of our protection.
Darlene Bishop
Punta Gorda
