Where are the follow-up news reports concerning the Washington Police arrest of the leaders of the Proud Boys in advance of the Trump Washington rally. Could this have been the spark that angered that group and resulted in the Capitol invasion by that group?
Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio was charged, among other things, with burning a BLM banner and banned from the city. How many USA flags have been burned by BLM and not one charge levied. Was the group angered? You batcha they were. This action is proof the Washington Police were expecting trouble, so why weren’t they prepared to stop the invasion of the Capitol? It has now been revealed that the FBI warned the Washington Capitol Police of the potential for violence in advance.
That being said, the action of those that entered the Capitol and caused injury to the Capitol Police and destruction of Capitol facilities is despicable. There is nothing that can justify such behavior, The suspects should be arrested, charged, tried and if found guilty punished to the full extent of the law The same treatment should be applied to those causing injury and destruction in Chicago, Kenosha, Milwaukee, NYC, Portland and Seattle.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
