Editor:
Lately, Trump has been lamenting that the majority of Jews do not support him and with their "dual" loyalties intimates they should be beholden to him for everything he has done for Israel.
First of all, Trump never does anything for anybody unless it is going to benefit him. What does he care if he starts another crisis in the Middle East? Just look at Iran. Secondly, my first loyalty is to this country that I loved until it became Trump Land — a daily amusement park, and I want to get off this roller coaster before I go crazy.
Could it be that Jews have much higher moral standards than the Christian Coalition, which gladly overlooks his stupidity, arrogance, adultery (especially after his wife gave birth), abuse of women, racism and bigotry, stealing from the government and insurance companies, walking away from his creditors, stealing from his own charitable foundation, his fake university and theft of tuition, bribery, abuse of immigrants and their children, slander, lying (I think they stopped counting at 9,000), obstruction of justice, disregard for our Constitution and the rule of law, appointing incompetent judges for life, appointing Cabinet members who have ripped off America with excessive self-indulgence, ripping off Americans so that he can play golf at his own clubs no matter where they are located, catering to the rich, and the list goes on and on?
In other words, perhaps the majority of American Jews don't agree with his complete lack of morality and human kindness.
I would really like someone to explain to me how the Christian Coalition can support Trump if they are truly Christians. Christians live by the same Ten Commandments as the Jews. They should find him totally repulsive.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.