Editor:
Recessions are caused by tax cuts for the wealthy, which they do not need.
They are caused by trade wars, which America does not need.
And they are caused by high deficits, which our children do not need.
Republicans were deficit hawks when President Obama was in office.
Now they are chicken hawks!
George Doster
Punta Gorda
