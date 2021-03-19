Editor:
In the recent letter sent out to all utility customers there is a sentence in the first paragraph that I would like explained. "This program requires all testable residential backflow prevention devices to be tested" The key words here is "all testable" so am
I too assume that some residents receiving city water do not have a backflow devise. I think we know the answer to that question as being a resounding yes, am I right? Upon further inquiry there was something about homes that were built after a certain date, (early 2000s maybe) were the only ones needing to have a backflow devise installed, all others before were grandfathered in, (given a free pass) how nice.
Now wait a minute, these devices were being install to protect the entire companies water supply from cross contamination, but how can that be when your neighbor right next door who has lived there for 25 years or so and doesn't have a backflow device, but is hooked up to the same water line as you with your fancy new backflow device. By now you can see pretty much where I'm going with this.
First of all, if there is only one owner who doesn't have a backflow devise, the system is comprised and everything you are trying to accomplish is a lost cause.
With that said, I feel until every resident has a backflow devise installed, you shouldn't be charging inspection fees for a system that is not 100% functional. Let's face it, it is a great concept but as of right now It is pretty much worthless. Back to the drawing board maybe? Just saying!
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
