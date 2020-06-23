Editor:

When i was a teenager back in the '30s if you got more then three people in the center of the town and made too much noise you were arrested and spent the night in jail. Now thousands of protesters go out and loot shoot and burn down and get away with it and it's not about a black man it's just another way for the far left to get rid of Trump.

Just like the Mueller report and impeachment farce and defunding the police is a joke, without them the country could not survive. To take down statues is a shame to the people who fought and died for this country. Political people cannot even be civil to each other. No wonder they cannot do their job.

If this keeps up, between the cost of protesters, illegal immigrants and the virus this country is going to see a crash worse then the '30s.

Raymond Grove

Englewood

