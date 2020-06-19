Editor:

In the last 45 days, we’ve flown Allegiant to and from Nashville from Punta Gorda. Allegiant’s face mask protocol is well stated when, during and after you are making your reservations. Allegiant is the only U..S carrier that gives you a sanitary wipe, a mask and gloves during your boarding process. There are not any federal air regulations requiring masks be worn by crew or passenger.

As we boarded and during flight, our flight attendants wore masks and gloves. I estimate approximately 50 % of the passengers wear masks.

Allegiant does an excellent job!

Rick Brown

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments