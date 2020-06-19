Editor:
In the last 45 days, we’ve flown Allegiant to and from Nashville from Punta Gorda. Allegiant’s face mask protocol is well stated when, during and after you are making your reservations. Allegiant is the only U..S carrier that gives you a sanitary wipe, a mask and gloves during your boarding process. There are not any federal air regulations requiring masks be worn by crew or passenger.
As we boarded and during flight, our flight attendants wore masks and gloves. I estimate approximately 50 % of the passengers wear masks.
Allegiant does an excellent job!
Rick Brown
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.