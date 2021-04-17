Editor:
Is Allegiant alive and well? Sunday, April 11, our daughter and son-in-law had a flight scheduled from Punta Gorda to Albany, New York at 2 p.m. They were alerted of two changes to 3 p.m. and then to 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival at the airport at 5 p.m , they were informed over the PA system that the flight was cancelled and the airport was closing.
No reasons were announced and there were no staff or personnel present. No other flights from Fort Myers to Tampa were available. They will now be driving our car to Albany leaving Monday morning. Answers from the Airport Authority might be appreciated.
Larry McGee
Port Charlotte
