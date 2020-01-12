Editor:

These politicians are destroying this once lovely area. Their greed knows no end.

They have allowed building hotels and offices right up against the road therefore roads cannot be widened to allow for increased traffic. Needless to say, the Allegiant project is a disgrace.

I cannot imagine the fines a homeowner would get if they destroyed the shoreline and the native trees the way they made an exception for Allegiant. What has happened to this area is a disaster.

Geraldine Hauser

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments