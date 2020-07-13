Editor:
My fiancé and I booked a 5:30 p.m. flight out of Punta Gorda to Flint, Michigan on June 22nd with Allegiant Air. We entered a clean looking plane with a misting vapor near the interior ceiling. We were surprised and unhappy, however, to see the crew working without masks much of the time.
We were also informed that it was a full flight so there was no possibility of any distancing of passengers. We were all shoulder to shoulder andnot required to wear masks! To add insult to injury, after announcing that a free packet of gloves, sanitary wipes and a mask for every passenger would be provided, none were passed out! My fiancé requested them and the attendant opened the overhead and took out two packets....one for he and I. No one else got one.
With the virus running rampant in the U.S. and the resulting deaths we are shocked at the negligence of this airline.
Nancy Dwyer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.