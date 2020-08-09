Edito:
I received a mailing from a candidate for the Airport Authority extolling her virtues and promising to save Allegiant money. What she did not mention is that she will do that by allowing flights over noise sensitive areas to save fuel for Allegiant. Allowing unrestricted free flight over noise sensitive areas will destroy the quality of life and property values in the Isles and surrounding areas. These are people who pay the majority of the taxes.
Allegiant is essentially a hedge fund. They took an expected income source to fund Sunseeker. Now, he have an unfinished eyesore on the harbor. No one could have anticipated the China virus. But, the County Commission did not protect the people by requiring Allegiant to provide completion insurance.
Michael Conroy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.