I received a mailing from a candidate for the Airport Authority extolling her virtues and promising to save Allegiant money. What she did not mention is that she will do that by allowing flights over noise sensitive areas to save fuel for Allegiant. Allowing unrestricted free flight over noise sensitive areas will destroy the quality of life and property values in the Isles and surrounding areas. These are people who pay the majority of the taxes.

Allegiant is essentially a hedge fund. They took an expected income source to fund Sunseeker. Now, he have an unfinished eyesore on the harbor. No one could have anticipated the China virus. But, the County Commission did not protect the people by requiring Allegiant to provide completion insurance.

Michael Conroy

Punta Gorda

