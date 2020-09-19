Editor:
How fortunate we are as residents and businesses located in our downtown Punta Gorda, that the group conscience of our City Council did not go first in the race for development. Instead, our leaders and staff took us down a process of choice and evaluating opportunities though highly frustrating it can be at times.
We, as a community, need to be honest with ourselves for our vision of our Punta Gorda. This process has forced us to also deal with real estate with this opportunity. Makes my head spin to think that what happened just across the bridge with Sunseeker, if that had also happened in our downtown . . . exposed support beams and a wait-and-see attitude from the developer as they adapt their own vision.
We, on this side of the bridge, can learn a lot about developers. How they position themselves for business ventures and an eye always on profits in our area. It is not that far down the road from now, when Allegiant Travel, the parent company for both Sunseeker and Allegiant Airlines has to lay its cards down on the table and give direction to its investors — it being a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: ALGT ).
It is prudent to listen to or read the transcripts for the earning calls that Allegiant gives analysts of major investment firms at the end of each quarter. Audio can be found at at http://ir.allegiantair.com under Investor Relations. Transcripts at: http://www.conferencecalltranscripts.org/?co=ALGT. Tip: Detailed reading, use search: Sunseeker
Patricia Niles
Punta Gorda
