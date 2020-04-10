Editor:
I want to congratulate Alligator Bay Distillers for using their knowledge, ingenuity, and resources to provide two products in one easy "drive-thru". Bottled rum with a sanitizer chaser is just brilliant!
I no longer imbibe and my wife mistakenly ordered a 60 oz. Equate/Purell for a pick-up order from Walmart 5-6 months ago so we hopefully have a lifetime supply already. The story by Liz Hardaway about Alligator Bay Distillers purchasing glycerin, bottles, labels, etc., tooling up to distill some high proof alcohol, making a hand sanitizer that is approved by the World Health Organization, and then donating 20% of their sanitizer to high risk, essential personnel could be the feel good story of the year.
It is my opinion that Alligator Bay Distillers should add enough profit to their sanitizer that their business will remain open during this crisis and sell it online all over the world. If I survive this virus and Alligator Bay Distillers is still around when things return to normal, I can guarantee you that I will become a customer for life and will purchase from Alligator Bay Distillers even if it is only going to be gifts for someone else to enjoy. Be safe, be well, may God bless us all.
Terry Beggs
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.