Editor:
Mr. Kunik’s account of the building of the U.S. 41 Alligator Creek pedestrian bridge provides a glimpse into the level of bureaucratic red tape required to move forward with even the simplest of projects.
However, the fiscal abomination of wasting over $360,000 in city funds and a total taxpayer spend in excess of $1.3 million is appalling. My opinion is that of a Punta Gorda resident and avid cyclist that has ridden on the MURT many times. I would have loved to see those tax dollars invested in projects devoted to improving biking pleasure and safety in Punta Gorda. Ironically, the danger posed to cyclists riding the MURT over the last several months due to construction of the bridge is very real and very scary. Hopefully no cyclists have been injured or worse during construction of Boondoggle Bridge.
For evidence of the enormous waste of public funds that the new bridge represents simply continue on the MURT South of Jones Loop and ride over the exact bridge configuration as the one being replaced. For the cost of repaving the pedestrian portion of this “sister” bridge, plus installation of “Flexible Delineator Posts” between motor and pedestrian traffic a major improvement is completed for under $20,000.
Thank you, Howard Kunik for your service to the city of Punta Gorda. You have truly done an excellent job as city manager. But when it comes to our new pedestrian bridge, please pave it with good intentions.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
