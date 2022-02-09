Editor:

Regarding the Feb. 5 story on alligators in Punta Gorda. Why would The Daily Sun newspaper waste ink on this story? At best, this lady's concerns could have been in "letters to the editor section."

You live in Florida and we have alligators. Just because you see them doesn't mean they are a threat, just be aware and keep a distance. If they are removed they will be killed.

Sue Carmen

Venice

