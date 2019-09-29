Editor:

I am in favor of allowing backyard chickens in Charlotte County. Not a rooster, but "yes" on chickens. There should be a limit of two-three per standard fenced-in yard, and six per half acre is certainly acceptable. All with proper housing, of course.

Being sustainable citizens is the name of the game. Get with it Charlotte County. There is no good reason not to allow people to keep chickens.

If you are not going to address this issue, I guess we'll just have to vote new board members into office.

Patti Brazzi

Punta Gorda

