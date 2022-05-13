It’s always funny, the rare occasion someone promotes phosphate strip mining in Florida. I attend Mosaic workshops in DeSoto County. Such lonely events for Mosaic employees. The Turner Agri Center is packed with citizens lined up at the podium asking questions Mosaic can’t answer. To be honest, I don’t remember anyone at the many mining meetings supporting mining in DeSoto.
Wait, there was one, a big guy that wanted to sell his land to Mosaic and retire to Tahiti.
The loneliest place in Florida is anywhere Mosaic has mined. The roads are gone, people gone, economies gone, history gone down 70 feet, nothing left but radiation and toxic waste, not fit for humans.
Mosaic Vice President Russell Schweiss was quoted in the April 28th, Hardee Herald-Advocate, “Mosaic has not been concerned with the future growth of counties they mine.” Schweiss now proposes lakes and fishing tournaments to replace hundreds of thousands of acres taken out of economic production. Arguably, Mosaic is the worst polluter and job killer in Florida.
One-third of Hardee County is doomed. Late to the party, commissioners are finally holding off approving more mining. Hardee is dying, starving economically. The reason is simple, where Mosaic goes, no one follows.
Soul-searching commissioners now ask, were 72 mining jobs worth thousands of eradicated jobs? Mined land is forever gone land. Mosaic fertilizer is used up in one year, then what? The damage goes out 500 years. Is it worth it?
