Editor:

What could have been? The 2020 World Series will have the Tampa Bay Rays taking on their opponent, the L.A .Dodgers.

Unfortunately, the Braves lost game 7 to the Dodgers. Imagine the two teams with spring training facilities here in North Port and Charlotte County in the World Series battling it out. Maybe next year.

Well this baseball fan will just have to wait until spring training to root for his two favorite teams. Until then, Go Rays beat L.A.!

Hopefully, there will be fans in the stands for spring training 2021!

Levko Klos

North Port

