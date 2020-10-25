Editor:
In response to an Oct. 2 letter writer, must have been his feeble attempt at being funny. This is just one example of how so many things get taken out of context. C'mon sheeple, it's almost too late to wake up.
Linda Jordan
Port Charlotte
Editor:
In response to an Oct. 2 letter writer, must have been his feeble attempt at being funny. This is just one example of how so many things get taken out of context. C'mon sheeple, it's almost too late to wake up.
Linda Jordan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.