Editor:
Can anyone tell me how you can write Sen. Rick Scott? There is no email contact to write our illustrious new senator.
Strange. He is able to get sworn in, get money, get donations, but as a constituent, I cannot write my senator. Amazing incompetence already.
R.L. Rasmussen
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.