Editor:
In reply to, "Use your brain," of Aug. 4, a simplistic and erroneous declaration, but for the mention of money.
There are positive research results that point to "deforestation" being a contributor to "global warming." Apart from removing the "carbon sink" the forests are needed for numerous other reasons, one being medical pharmaceutical research. They are also a haven for many animal species now in danger of becoming extinct.
Research into other ways to produce such daily necessities such as toilet paper is also occurring in forests. Bamboo is now being manufactured into this necessity, as well as facial tissues and paper towels. Bamboo can be grown to production stage in 10 years, whereas forests require a 50-year turnaround.
What evidence is available regarding cessation of meat and dairy being advantageous to humanity in general? We surely need to find wiser methods of farming these animals that will not add to global warming.
I have not seen studies demonstrating the cessation of electricity usage being necessary to stop global warming, but there is ample evidence that shows our current method of manufacturing electricity is damaging our planet.
Wind and solar power is an available and necessary move for production of electricity. If the state of Kerala in India can provide each household with a small solar panel that gives a house one electric light, that is evidence that we are producing electricity incorrectly.
There is ample evidence that electric vehicles are the way of future transportation too.
Carole Burkett
Charlotte Harbor
