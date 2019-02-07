Editor:
For years we have been witness to reports of the Veterans Administration's failure to support honorably discharged men and women of the armed forces.
My primary health care has been with V.A. for more than 30 years. During that time, in both Florida and Michigan, I would be hard-pressed to find complaint. I have always received both compassionate and competent care. I have seldom had to wait to see my provider and never when it was urgent.
I am of the firm belief that I could not be in better hands.
Thomas Kintigh
North Port
